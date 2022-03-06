Congress to take out padayatra to hold Mayor polls

Congress leaders will take out a padayatra to urge the State government to hold Mayor polls in Hubballi Dharwad early.

AICC member Deepak Chinchore told journalists in Dharwad that thepPadayatra would start if the elections were not held before March 15. He strongly condemned the government’s delay in holding Mayor polls.

All kinds of developmental works were suffering and officials had turned a deaf ear to the citizen’s woes, as there was no elected body in the urban local body, he said.

Officials were taking unilateral decisions and had hiked the property tax detrimental to the interests of citizens.

It is impossible for the poor to pay huge water cess. The government should announce a one-time settlement and waive off the penalty, he added.

He also criticised the state budget saying it had neglected the development of twin cities.