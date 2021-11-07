Congress to take out padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru next month

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru

07 November 2021 22:32 IST

seeking commencement of work on project

In a bid to bring pressure on the BJP-led State and Union Governments to begin the work on the Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery, the Principal Opposition Congress on Sunday announced a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in December.

“It will probably be held in the first or second week of December. Modalities are being worked out and it will be shared soon. Anyone can join the padayatra,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons on Sunday. The announcement came after long deliberations involving senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, during which the current political atmosphere was discussed.

Mr. Shivakumar said: “During the Congress regime, we had completed all procedures and submitted them to the central government, which had accepted it. No other permission is required except environmental clearance. Though the Chief Minister is saying that the project will be implemented, it looks like he does not have the political will to do it.” Stating that Mekedatu was the State’s right, he said the padayatra is to bring pressure on both governments to start the project as early as possible.

Refuting allegations that the Congress was politicising the Mekedatu issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “There is no politics in Mekedatu as far as we are concerned. The padayatra is not being announced for elections.” He said Karnataka is free to start the project, and there is no legal or other hindrance. “The central government should give clearance first.”

The meeting, according to sources, also deliberated on the ensuing poll to 25 seats in the Legislative Council from local bodies and BBMP elections.

The party also announced a membership drive involving state leaders in the BBMP limits from November 14. This is being done ahead of the anticipated polls to the BBMP in the next few months. Mr. Shivakumar said the AICC had also announced the election schedule for its organisation for which membership drive has been taken up both online and offline. The party will also launch ‘Jana Jagruthi Abhiyan’ from panchayat level to create awareness among the people and highlight the failure of governments.