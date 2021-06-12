Congress to take out a march against rising fuel prices on Monday

The Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee members and other Congress activists will take out a march in the city on Monday to urge the Central and the State governments to take steps to prevent the increase in the price of fuel, domestic gas cylinders, and electricity.

All-India Congress Committee general secretary and former MLC, Ivan D’Souza, told reporters here on Saturday that the march will commence from the district Congress office at Mallikatta at 9 a.m. and end at the Clock Tower Circle. The activists will make sounds using conch, utensils, and other articles as they walk the distance. The protest march will be held by following the COVID-19 protocol, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said the rise in the price of petrol, diesel, domestic gas cycliders, and electricity has come at an inappropriate time when people are reeling under the effect of second wave of COVID-19.

The Central and the State governments should either reduce taxes on petrol and diesel or bring the fuel under the Goods and Services Tax net.

“We want the governments to take steps that lessen the burden on the common man,” he said. The State government should direct Escoms against hiking the electricity tariff, he added.