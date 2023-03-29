Congress to step up campaign after Rahul’s ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Kolar on April 5

March 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Congress in Karnataka, which completed its first round Praja Dhwani Yatra across the State, will kick start its second round of campaign with former MP Rahul Gandhi’s “Satyamev Jayate” rally in Kolar on April 5.

Mr. Gandhi had made the controversial “Modi surname” speech in Kolar during the 2019 general election, which led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabah following the court verdict..

Second list getting ready

Meanwhile, the party’s central election committee will meet in the national capital on April 3 and prepare the second list of candidates. The party had already announced its first list of candidates last week and decided to announce the second list of 75 candidates after Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Kolar, sources in the party said.

During the month-long campaign, the party has proposed to rope in AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior leaders.

The party, which has welcomed the one-day polling, is expected to release its manifesto in the mid of April after finalising candidates in all 224 constituencies.

Four ‘guarantees’ announced

The party has already announced its four major “guarantees” if voted to power. They included a monthly guarantee of ₹2,000 to nearly 1.5 crore women under the Grih Lakshmi scheme, 200 units of electricity free under the Grih Jyoti scheme, 10 kg of free rice to BPL families under the Anna Bhagya scheme and monthly cash incentive of ₹3,000 for every unemployed graduate and ₹1,500 for diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi.

To ensure that the message reaches the intended beneficiaries, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have covered Praja Dhwani Yatras in 190 constituencies across the State and have also signed the “guarantee card”.

Tenor of campaign

It is interesting to see whether the Congress will ramp up its campaign strategy on alleged “40% commission” in the BJP government, after excessive use of “Chowkidar Chor Hai’‘, a Hindi slogan used by the party in the 2019 general election, appeared to boomerang. The BJP, facing multiple corruption charges, has been taking a moral high ground on eliminating corruption, stating it has empowered the Karnataka Lokayukta that was weakened by the Congress.

On the contentious issue of change in the reservation matrix, the Congress has announced that it will restore 4% Muslim quota that has been removed by the ruling BJP if elected to power.