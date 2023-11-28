Congress to start preparations for Lok Sabha polls soon

November 28, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress will start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls soon, Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“The process of choosing candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will begin soon. A meeting of senior party leaders will be held during the winter session at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. We will discuss all issues related to choosing candidates. All block and district level units will be asked to send three names per constituency. KPCC attaches significant importance to the opinion of the local party units and it will finalise a candidate among those short-listed,” he said.

“The Congress will strive to give equal representation to all communities. All issues, including caste representation, support from the candidate’s community and his popularity will be considered while short-listing candidates,” he said.

He said that as a rule, aspirants have to apply for party ticket. To a query, he said that there will be no application fee this time. KPCC charged ₹2 lakh fee per application for the 2023 Assembly polls.

He said that the controversy over the socio- economic survey is needless. The merits of the so-called caste census can be discussed once it is submitted to the government. There is no need to talk about it now, he added.

To a query, he said that there will be ample opportunity to discuss in detail about all aspects of the report once it is made public.

“Attempts will be made to discuss issues related to North Karnataka all through the winter session. Legislators of all parties are welcome to raise issues related to any region or subject,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

“We will not discuss the Mahadayi project as it has been stalled by the river water tribunal,” he responded to a question.

He said that there is no point talking about the controversy regarding the Pulwama attack. “Some people are talking about the statement made by Magadi MLA Balakrishna. It has been widely debated in the past. Some have opposed it, while others have supported it. But there is no point in talking about it now,” he said.

To a question on his recent foreign tour, he said that it was not political. “This time, I have gone around all by myself. However, some Congress leaders and I may go on a tour of Mysuru and Udupi in the future,” he said in response to a question.