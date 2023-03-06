Congress to stage rallies across State on Thursday

March 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress will lead rallies across the State in protest against the BJP government in connection with corruption charges, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Belagavi on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers will stage protests at the district and taluk-levels on Thursday for two hours in the morning, he said.

“Since the BJP government came to power, there has been rampant corruption and maladministration. We have been saying this from the first day, but there has been no action against such charges. We have not only been complaining to the Central and State governments, but also to the people of the State. The large cash haul found in the house of Madal Virupakshappa, BJP MLA and KSDL chairman, is enough proof of the deep-rooted corruption in the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is violating the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act and other laws by giving away contracts in irrigation, public works and power Ministries. “We are keeping track of all these things. These are nothing but efforts to raise illicit money for elections. If we come to power, we will cancel all such contracts,” he said.

“The former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has lost his mental balance. I do not want to talk about him,” he said.