Congress to stage protests against Centre over denial of rice for Anna Bhagya scheme

June 16, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress will hold protests at all district centres against the Union government on Tuesday for denying the the required quantum of rice to the State for its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides 10 kg for each member of the BPL family and Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, which announcing the party decision on protests, on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to “sabotage” the State government’s scheme.

Noting that the State government was making all efforts to procure rice from other sources, he indicated, while speaking to reporters at the party office, that there could be a slight delay in rolling out the scheme, which had been scheduled for July 1.

“I want to congratulate BJP president J.P. Nadda, as its leaders have walked the talk,” Mr. Shivakumar said sarcastically. It was reported in the media, quoting Mr. Nadda, that if the BJP lost the elections, Central schemes to the State would be affected.

“Mr. Nadda has kept up his word, even as the Prime Minister speaks about federal structure,” Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in “politics of hate” by ensuring that the Food Corporation of India did not supply the required quantum of rice to implement the scheme. It was their way of registering a protest against Karnataka’s poor for voting for the Congress, he said.

“The BJP is a party that betrays the poor. The Congress and the government condemns it and protests against this,” he said. The protests would be organised by local leadership of the party at the district level, and all MLAs and leaders from the district would take part in the protests, Mr. Shivakumar added.