Congress to seek feedback

The Congress will seek feedback from leaders, workers and voters about its electoral upset in the 2018 Lok Sabha polls, the former Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

This would help leaders build the party from the grassroots by taking into confidence workers, sympathisers and voters, according to him.

“We are sending out questionnaires to all stakeholders and collecting their opinions. We have completed this exercise in 12 Lok Sabha seats. We will collate this data and submit a final report to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee by October 2,” he said.

Mr. Rayaraddi, who is the head of the party’s fact finding committee to identify the reasons for the party’s dismal performance and suggest measures to strengthen the party, spoke to journalists after meeting party leaders and workers at the party office.

“As we go around meeting people, we are finding that there are several reasons for our loss. Some of them we knew, but others are new,” he said. According to him, the failure of the Congress was more due to the negative campaigning by the BJP, rather than other factors. He said that he could not agree with the suggestion that the Lok Sabha polls results were a referendum on the performance of the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government in the State.

The BJP carried out a completely communal campaign, he said. The BJP leaders only engaged in discrediting and insulting Congress leaders, without speaking about the achievements of their own government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They focussed their energies on insulting all other leaders. They told several hundred lies to the people. They were also helped by some with unfair means. On the other hand, there were some issues in the coalition government too. There was a lack of coordination between the coalition partners. There were some communication gap between leaders and workers.

“Our campaign was definitely less louder than the BJP. They have used money and muscle power to win the polls,” Mr. Rayaraddi said.

He expressed the confidence, however, that the Congress would bounce back to power. This is not the first time that the Congress is facing problems. Even during the leadership of the late Indira Gandhi, the party suffered huge losses and there were Congress governments only in two States. “But our leaders took it up as a challenge and built the party brick by brick. The Congress came to power at the Centre and in most States after that. We may have been defeated in this Lok Sabha election, but we have not been decimated,” he said.

“Apart from the questionnaire, we are asking workers and leaders to speak to the voters and find out the reasons for the defeat and the possible ways in which we could better our performance in the future. All this will help us script a strategy that will help improve in the coming days,” he said.

Committee members R. Dhruva Narayan said that the BJP was directly responsible for the fall of the government as it engaged in Operation Lotus.

This operation is against people’s mandate and is a clear betrayal of the people’s trust, he said.

The BJP has used unfair means to come to power. This is the tactic the party is using to destabilise all non-BJP governments across the country. This is not acceptable, the former MP said.

Member Veeranna Mattikatti said that the KPCC will soon publish Namma Congress, a magazine to spread awareness about the party among the people. Other members R. Sudarshan and Veerakumar Patil and district president Vinay Navalagatti were present.