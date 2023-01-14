Congress to revamp inactive OBC cells ahead of polls

January 14, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in the State, the Congress is set to revamp its frontal organisations including the backward class cells, some of which are inactive and dormant.

This was decided at the District Congress Working Committee meeting which was attended by office-bearers of the party’s backward class units in the city on Saturday. The meeting was attended by 16 heads of the Congress OBC cell from the region and it was decided to revamp dormant units and activate them to strengthen the party and brighten its electoral prospects.

B.J. Vijaykumar, president, Mysuru District Congress Committee, said that the party took note of the functioning of various units and found that many did not have active working presidents and were inactive since years. Hence, it was decided to rope in young and new blood to infuse enthusiasm and get the grassroots units activated, he said.

The revamping of the grassroots units will take place across the State and was described as inevitable to ensure the party was voted back to power.

The frontal and the grassroots units have their role cut out and this was once again reiterated during the meeting besides spelling out an action plan for the unit heads as to how to go about fulfilling their role in revitalising the organisation.

It was also resolved to convene a State-level meeting of the OBC units of the party to infuse enthusiasm among the workers. The meeting also decided that long-serving office bearers who were inactive and did little to strengthen the party would be dropped without any further notice.

In a bid to reach out to the new generation it was also decided to strengthen the party’s presence in the social media and have an active cell dedicated to monitoring and uploading the contents, said Mr. Vijay Kumar.