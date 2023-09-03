Congress to release booklet on its achievements and Modi’s ‘failures’

September 03, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the Congress campaign machinery has to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, the KPCC campaign committee chairman and Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Sunday said that booklet on the contribution of Congress and failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be brought out by the party soon.

“The Congress believes in the ideals of great personalities like Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar, Narayana Guru and Kuvempu. We will bring a booklet in simple language that can be understood by the common man on Congress’ contribution and Mr. Modi’s failure shortly,” Mr. Patil said during a felicitation meeting of Congress’s district-level office-bearers, who worked for the success of the party in the Assembly elections in which Congress registered a resounding victory. The event was also used as a platform to prepare ground for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said: “Currently, the functioning of the KPCC campaign committee is not satisfactory considering the area of work. It will be extended fully considering the Lok Sabha elections. A decision will be taken after consulting AICC and KPCC presidents.”

The Minister said that the Congress government in just about three months of coming to power has implemented four of the five pre-poll guarantees, and the last guarantee of Yuva Nidhi will be implemented in the next couple of months. “Every party worker has to convey this to the voters effectively and the party should win 20 seats from Karnataka on the basis of the success of the guarantees. Otherwise, what is the use of the guarantees?”

Mr. Patil said: “Wherever he goes, Mr. Modi claims credit for everything. This has to be effectively countered by us.” Stating that Congress has the history of fighting for India’s independence, he said: “Several leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, laid a strong foundation for the country to grow as a giant economic power. BJP leaders, including Mr. Modi, have to understand this. “Nearly 95% of reservoirs in India were built during Congress governments. The milk revolution, agriculture revolution, digital revolution, IIMs, IITs and AIIMS came during Congress governments and Mr. Modi, who is indulging in communal politics, did not contribute.” He also listed various other contributions of the Congress.