Congress to raise ‘mishandling’ of COVID, rising fuel prices at legislature session

Bengaluru

07 September 2021 23:19 IST

The Opposition Congress has decided to raise issues such as rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, precarious financial condition of the State, gang-rape of a college girl in Mysuru, mishandling of COVID-19, and other issues in the upcoming State legislature session starting from Monday.

Congress Legislature party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, discussed various failures of the State government and decided to expose the government on the floor of both Houses of the legislature.

Mr. Siddaramiah alleged that law and order had deteriorated in the State and cases of extortion and harassment of the common people were on the rise. The gang-rape of the girl in Mysuru last month was an instance of failure of the government to ensure safety of women, he said.

‘Commission govt.’

The former Chief Minister called the BJP government “20% commission government”. The financial condition of the government was very bad and there were no funds to schemes announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after he assumed office, the Congress leader said.

He also criticised the unilateral decision of the Central and State governments on implementation of the New Education Policy and said the policy was being implemented without discussion.

Noting the flood situation in the State, Mr. Siddaramiah said that the government has not provided relief to people affected by floods two years ago.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Council S.R. Patil, and other legislators attended the meeting.