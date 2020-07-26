Congress to protest in front of Raj Bhavan today

Senior Congress leaders will congregate in front of Raj Bhavan on Monday to protest against the BJP’s alleged move to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. This is part of the AICC’s decision to protest against the threat posed by BJP to the Rajasthan government.
A note released by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar here on Sunday said the ‘Save Democracy and Protect Constitution’ protest will be staged against the anti-Constitutional move allegedly being made by the BJP.
Urging party leaders and workers to make the protest successful, he said that senior leaders of the party, legislators, former legislators, defeated candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2018 Assembly elections besides party functionaries in Bengaluru will take part in the protest.
Meanwhile, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “The responsibility of protecting democracy is on us. The BJP is undertaking Operation Kamala nationwide to topple elected governments.”
On Twitter, Mr. Khandre said, “BJP is poaching MLAs in Rajasthan and trying to topple the government. Is this the way of protecting democracy and the Constitution?” In another tweet, he said: “BJP has enough funds for Operation Kamala but not enough funds to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. I condemn this power greed.”
