Congress to protest before ED tomorrow

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said the party leaders and workers will launch a protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Shantinagar in Bengaluru on Monday opposing alleged harassment meted out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi by the ED over the alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The ED issued fresh summons to Ms. Gandhi to appear before it on June 23 for questioning. Ms. Gandhi was earlier asked to join the probe on June 8. The summons were renewed after the Congress chief said she was infected with COVID-19 and sought a fresh date from the central agency.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr. Shivakuamr said the protest would be held at 10 a.m. MPs, MLAs, MLCs, AICC and KPCC office-bearers would participate.

He termed the summons to Ms. Gandhis as “misuse of agencies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah”. MPs of the party would hold a protest in front of the ED office in Delhi too on Monday. The block-level office-bearers of the party too would participate in the protest in Bengaluru, he said.

The National Herald newspaper, started during first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was the Congress’s daily, Mr. Shivakumar explained.