Congress to protest against ‘exorbitant’ toll on expressway

February 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party will hold a black flag demonstration in protest against the ‘exorbitant’ toll levied on motorists using the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the black flag demonstration will be held in Mysuru when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the expressway.

The expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr. Modi in Mandya on March 12.

Mr. Lakshmana said he had received instructions from KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to give a call to the Congress workers as well as the general public to protest against what he termed as ‘extortion’ in the name of collection of toll.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had recently announced a levy of ₹ 135 on about 55 km of the road, but the collection of toll had been temporarily put off till March 14. The toll on the entire stretch of 118 km is expected to be around ₹300, Mr. Lakshmana said.

Clarifying that the protest by the Congress was restricted to collection of ‘exorbitant’ toll, Mr. Lakshmana said the approval for widening the expressway was given during the erstwhile rule of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led regime in Karnataka in March 2014.

He also claimed that the toll levied on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was much higher than the toll collected on the other expressways in the country. He said the Congress would not have levied such an exorbitant toll had the party been in power.

Apart from demanding a reduction in the toll, Mr. Lakshmana said the government cannot levy toll till the service roads are completed and scientific underpasses are constructed along the expressway, facilitating crossing over of villagers residing on the either side of the road.

He also sought entry and exit points on the expressway at Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagaram and Bidadi.