Congress to protest against bad roads

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 19:53 IST

The Congress will take out a procession from Ananda Rao Circle in the city to the Chief Minister's residence on October 21 to highlight the government’s apathy towards filling up potholes in the city, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Reddy said the BBMP and the State government failed to fill up potholes despite strictures from the Karnataka High Court for the past one year.

