Congress to protest against Agnipath in all Assembly segments on Monday

The State Congress has decided to hold peaceful protests across all 224 constituencies of Karnataka on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. against the implementation of Agnipath scheme, a military recruitment drive taken up by the Centre.

All MLAs in their respective constituencies and DCC presidents have been told to take the lead in holding protests. The State Congress decided to hold a protest following the directive of the party high command.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told senior leaders and MLAs of the party to involve more youth leaders and students in the protest.

On Wednesday, senior leaders, MLAs, and MLCs participated in a protest against implementation of the scheme, at the AICC office in New Delhi.

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, led by its president Mohammed Haris Nalapad, will hold a massive protest against the scheme in Bengaluru on Friday.

“The BJP has brought in the scheme which has caused widespread anger and anxiety for millions of youth across the country. This scheme is counterproductive and jeopardises national security and the sanctity of men in uniform,” Mr. Nalapad said.