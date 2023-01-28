Congress to petition EC seeking action against BJP leaders

January 28, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to submit a petition to the Election Commission of India on Monday seeking action against the ruling BJP leaders who are allegedly hatching a conspiracy to woo voters in the Assembly elections by distributing ₹6,000 each.

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy and leaders V.S. Ugrappa and H.M. Revanna have decided submit the petition to the EC through Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, and seek action against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for their efforts to allegedly bribe voters during the elections.

A couple of days ago, KPCC submitted a petition to the police seeking registration of a case against the BJP leaders. The Congress leaders, in a complaint to High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi had on January 22 announced in Belagavi that the BJP would pay ₹6,000 to every voter in the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections.