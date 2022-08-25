assembly elections 2023 Karnataka

Congress to organise rallies of freedom fighters to counter BJP’s ‘Veer’ Savarkar rally in Karnataka

A file photo of KPCC Campaign Committee chairman M.B. Patil addressing mediapersons in Hubballi.

A file photo of KPCC Campaign Committee chairman M.B. Patil addressing mediapersons in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

To counter the ‘Veer’ Savarkar rallies planned by the BJP, Congress will organise rallies with images of freedom fighters, Basavanna, Mysuru kings, Sangolli Rayanna, Kittur Channamma, Surpur Venkatappa Nayaka, and others.

“Congress is not in favour of keeping images of V D Savarkar or organising rallies in his name, as he wrote mercy petitions to the British,” KPCC working president M.B. Patil told journalists in Vijayapura on August 30.

“Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the ‘Veer’ Savarkar rally. It is unfortunate that the BJP has neglected freedom fighters from our own land, like Kittur Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna. It is unbecoming of a leader like Mr. Yediyurappa. We will organise rallies of these freedom fighters to expose the BJP,” he said.

“BJP is not concerned about real freedom fighters. Its politics is about controversial figures and extracting political mileage out of such issues,” he said.


Printable version | Aug 25, 2022 5:10:04 pm

