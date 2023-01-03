Congress to organise protest against BJP for ‘misusing’ theatre in row over play at Rangayana

January 03, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - MYSURU

In the wake of a row over depiction of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar in poor light during a play at Rangayana in Mysuru, the Congress party on January 3 announced that they will organise a demonstration against the BJP for allegedly misusing theatre to malign individuals and disturb peace in society.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshmana told reporters that people from different sections of the society from various parts of the district will participate in the protest. “It will not be just the Congress party. The protest will be held on a non-party basis comprising people from all sections of society. We will galvanise around 10,000 persons for the protest, which will be held in the next 2-3 days,” he said.

The Congress party’s announcement comes a day after noted litterateur and Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar wrote to Mysuru City Police Commissioner seeking action against the unauthorised use of his play Sambashiva Prahasana and distortion of its contents while enacting a drama at Rangayana.

The play had sparked off a controversy after a section of the audience protested against the portrayal of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar in poor light.

Mr. Lakshmana recalled that a play on Tipu Sultan had recently been held at Rangayana titled Tipu Nija Kanasugalu, which was ‘full of lies’ about the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru. The purpose of the distorted play was to mislead people and create discord between Hindus and Muslims to enable the BJP to capitalise on the polarisation of votes.

“We have nothing against the director (of Rangayana Addanda Cariappa). RSS and BJP are working behind the scenes. He is after all an appointee (of this government),” he said.

The protest will highlight the BJP’s efforts to disturb peace and harmony in society by spreading lies about Tipu Sultan, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders through theatre. “They are releasing 2-minute-long clips of these plays to be spread through social media. It is aimed at projecting Congress leaders in poor light,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmana wants the city police to register an FIR against the persons responsible for the controversial play based on a letter written by Chandrashekar Kambar. It may also be mentioned here that the State Kurubara Sangha president B. Subramanya had lodged a complaint with the police against the play.