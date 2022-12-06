Congress to mobilise people for Kharge felicitation programme in Kalaburagi

December 06, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader A.V. Umapathy, along with party leaders, addressing a media conference in Ballari on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Congress leader A.V. Umapathy, former legislator and party in-charge of Ballari city, has said that over 1.5 lakh people from Ballari and Vijayanagar districts will be mobilised for the meeting scheduled to be organised in Kalaburagi on Saturday for felicitating All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and celebrating the 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Addressing a media conference, along with party leaders, in Ballari on Tuesday, he said that all party leaders and cadres from the twin districts will bring thousands of party workers and the general public from their respective areas to make the event a success.

“Mr. Kharge is visiting Kalaburagi, his home town, for the first time after assuming office as AICC president on Saturday and the State unit of the party has decided to felicitate him. A large number of people from across the State will participate in the event. “We will mobilise 1.5 lakh people from Ballari and Vijayanagar districts for the event,” Mr. Umapathy said.

Another party leader Allam Veerabhadrappa said that Mr. Kharge holding office as AICC president will infuse a new spirit among not just party workers but also the general public in the State and it will play a major role in tilting the balance towards the Congress in the next Assembly elections scheduled for next year in the State.

District Congress Committee president G.S. Mohammad Rafeeq, former legislator Anil Lad, party women’s wing president Manjula and others were present.

