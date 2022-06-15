Congress to lay seige to Raj Bhavan today

The Karnataka Congress has decided to take out ‘Raj Bhavan chalo’ here on Thursday opposing the questioning of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged role in money laundering linked to the National Herald case.

All party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders will participate in the protest march from the party office on Queen’s Road in the city to the Raj Bhavan, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah told presspersons.

The leaders will stage protests in front of the Central government offices in districts on Friday and oppose the “politics of vendetta” by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, they said.

The ED has questioned the leader of Congress for three consecutive days by registering a false case in the money laundering case, they alleged. The Delhi police had not even allowed party leaders to hold meetings at AICC office and they had been manhandled leaders on roads, they added, and condemned the police action.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said “police raj” prevailed in the country. The police detained party leaders and workers who have been silently protesting “mental harassment” meted out to members of party chief Sonia Gandhi’s family, he said.

“We are not against the law and we are law-abiding citizens. But the Central government has framed false charges against Rahul Gandhi and questioned him,” he said. “We will fight the politics of revenge and are ready to go to jail if required,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy lashed out at the Centre for denying permission to the party to hold a protest in the national capital and manhandling of the Congress leaders, including MP D.K. Suresh, MLAs Dinesh Gundu Rao, H.K. Patil, and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas.

On Monday last, the Congress leaders staged a protest before the ED office here for a similar cause.