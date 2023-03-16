Congress to launch Youth Kranti guarantee cards

March 16, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress, which has been rolling out guarantee cards for various sections of society, including women and poor families, plans to introduce a similar card for youth.

At a rally in Belagavi on Monday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will launch a programme to distribute Youth Kranti guarantee cards. This will have a solemn assurance from the Congress about what it plans for the welfare and development of youth in the State. The rally is scheduled to be held at the CPEd Grounds at noon.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Belagavi rally will focus on youth issues,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Belagavi on Thursday. He was speaking after chairing a preparatory meeting of KPCC office-bearers and legislators that discussed issues related to organising the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has been misleading the educated voters of the State. They are feeling betrayed by the BJP as it has led an anti-people, anti-poor governments in the last four years,” Mr. Surjewala said.

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will be present.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar recalled the All India Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924. “We are very happy and proud to hold Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Belagavi where Mahatma Gandhi chaired a Congress session,” he said. It is the first public rally in the country Rahul Gandhi will address after his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

He criticised the Maharashtra government for announcing extension of its health insurance scheme to border villages. He sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation as he has “failed to protect the honour of Kannadigas”.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil, leaders Saleem Ahmed, Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, the former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Member of Legislative Council Narayana Swami, the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and others were present.