ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to launch Youth Kranti guarantee cards

March 16, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress, which has been rolling out guarantee cards for various sections of society, including women and poor families, plans to introduce a similar card for youth.

At a rally in Belagavi on Monday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will launch a programme to distribute Youth Kranti guarantee cards. This will have a solemn assurance from the Congress about what it plans for the welfare and development of youth in the State. The rally is scheduled to be held at the CPEd Grounds at noon.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Belagavi rally will focus on youth issues,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Belagavi on Thursday. He was speaking after chairing a preparatory meeting of KPCC office-bearers and legislators that discussed issues related to organising the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has been misleading the educated voters of the State. They are feeling betrayed by the BJP as it has led an anti-people, anti-poor governments in the last four years,” Mr. Surjewala said.

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will be present.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar recalled the All India Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924. “We are very happy and proud to hold Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Belagavi where Mahatma Gandhi chaired a Congress session,” he said. It is the first public rally in the country Rahul Gandhi will address after his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

He criticised the Maharashtra government for announcing extension of its health insurance scheme to border villages. He sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation as he has “failed to protect the honour of Kannadigas”.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil, leaders Saleem Ahmed, Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, the former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Member of Legislative Council Narayana Swami, the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US