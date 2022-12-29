Congress to hold rally today in Vijayapura to flag pending irrigation projects

December 29, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the Mekedatu march, and the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the State Congress leaders will hold a major rally in Vijayapura on Friday, to flag the neglect of long-pending irrigation projects in the Krishna basin by the BJP governments at the Centre and State. On January 2, the Congress leaders have decided to hold a rally in Hubballi for the delay in the execution of the Mahadayi project.

Interestingly, on the eve of the yatra, the Centre approved State’s detailed project report (DPR) on the Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project, which was opposed by Goa. The execution of the Kalasa-Banduri project was a key poll promise the BJP had made during the 2018 Assembly election.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general in-charge of Karnataka, tweeted “The 2nd Jan, 2023, Mahadayi Water Rally of @INCKarnataka at Nehru Stadium, Hubli has finally woken up Modi Govt from its deep slumber, after 8 years of being in power. This is too little, too late. Kannadigas, especially of Belagavi, Hubli-Dharwad won’t pardon BJP’s betrayal.”

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said “it’s a victory of the Congress ahead of rally”.

Show of unity

The Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, would participate in the rally, a show of unity before the two leaders embark separately on “bus yatras” from North Karnataka and South Karnataka, respectively, on January 11.

The Congress, hoping to recapture power in the State, is underlining the emotive water-related issues. It has been blaming the ruling BJP governments in New Delhi and Bengaluru for delay in the execution of projects to utilise the State’s allocation of water under the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT).

The final award of the KWDT was published in 2013, but the delay in the final notification has denied the State the right to irrigate 3.5 lakh hectares under Upper Krishna Project Stage-III in drought-prone Kalyana Karnataka region, the Congress leaders alleged. The notification of the final award was delayed with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments moving the Supreme Court opposing it.

The State has been involved in disputes over sharing the waters of inter-State rivers such as the Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi.

During the BJP rule in January 2013, the Congress leaders undertook padayatra “Congress Nadige Krishneya Kadege ‘‘ and successfully galvanised the party workers and voters towards the party which secured power in 2013 by creating awareness about the importance of completing the ongoing irrigation projects in Krishna basin.

However, the ruling BJP countered the Congress allegations stating that it had given more priority to irrigation projects than the Siddaramaiah government. The Bommai Cabinet last week approved 13 irrigation projects costing ₹5,701.38 crore in the Kittur Karnataka region.