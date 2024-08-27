Karnataka: Congress to hold Raj Bhavan chalo on August 31

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, will lead a Congress party march to Raj Bhavan on August 31 to demand sanction of prosecution of Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a mining lease case and other BJP leaders.

The Congress has decided to counter the BJP’s week-long padayatra, seeking resignation of the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam, from Bengaluru to Mysuru in the first week of August. The Congress move is aimed to bring pressure on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he granted prosecution of the Chief Minister as sought by three social activists in the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi in Mysuru.

“The march will start from Gandhi statue near the Vidhana Soudha and reach the Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister, all Ministers, Congress MLAs, MLCs, and MPs will be part of the rally. We will submit an appeal to the Governor at the end of the rally,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

“I have heard Mr. Kumaraswamy saying that the signature approving mining license was not his. This investigation has been going on for 10 years. If the signature has been forged, why has he not filed a complaint yet?” he asked.

