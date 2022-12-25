Congress to hold mega protest rally on Mahadayi in Hubballi

December 25, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning, what it termed, the inordinate delay in getting the necessary approvals from the ‘double engine government of BJP’ for the Mahadayi project, the Congress will hold a massive rally in Hubballi on January 2 to highlight the issue. The protest is part of the Congress leaders’ ‘bus yatra’ to districts.

Addressing presspersons, along with KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, former Minister and AICC in-charge for Maharashtra H.K. Patil said that the BJP government had meted out injustice to the people of the region in the name of the Mahadayi and Kalasa Banduri Nala Project.

“BJP leaders who boast of double engine government have failed to get the detailed project report (DPR) of the Mahadayi project approved even after three years. Just ahead of the last Assembly election, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had displayed, what he claimed, a letter from the Goa Chief Minister and had announced that it would be resolved within 24 hours of the BJP coming to power. They have just cheated the farmers and the State in the name of the project,” he said.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s comment that it was former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was responsible for the delay, Mr. Patil said he failed to understand who prevented the ‘double engine’ government from giving approval to the DPR.

Mr. Patil said that those making illogical comments should know that it was during the Congress rule that the project was envisaged, prepared, and the CWC and the NEERI gave their reports clearing the project. It was the A.B. Vajpayee-led government that kept its permission in abeyance for political reasons, he said.

From 18 Assemblies

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said that the protest rally to be held at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi at 4 p.m. on January 2, will see participation from 18 Assembly constituencies.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and senior leaders of Congress would lead the protest rally, he said.

On what should be done on the issue, Mr. Patil said that just as Mr. Bommai went and met the Home Minister on the border issue, he should meet the Home Minister to get immediate approval for the DPR of the project and immediately initiate works to utilise the allotted share of water to Karnataka.

To a query on whether the BJP was planning to stop the Opposition rallies on the pretext of the fourth wave of COVID-19, Mr. Patil said that the BJP was afraid of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and it appeared that it might plan to do so.