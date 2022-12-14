Congress to hold Dalit convention in Chitradurga on Jan. 8

December 14, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party will be holding a convention of Dalits in Chitradurga on January 8 to highlight the alleged injustice caused to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the State by the BJP governments in the State and Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, former president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) G. Parameshwara called upon Dalits from all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the State, including the ones in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, to attend the convention in large numbers.

He said the January 8 meet, called as the Dalit Unity convention, will help mobilise Dalits to stand against the alleged injustice they were facing from the BJP.

He said the BJP government in the State had reduced the allocation for Dalits which should be in proportion to their population under the Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) for Scheduled Tribes.

Though the erstwhile Congress government enacted a law to ensure that budgetary allocation is not only made as per the population of the SCs and STs, but also spent, the BJP government has progressively reduced the allocation for the community, he lamented.

Citing the last State Budget as an example, Mr. Parameshwara said the allocation for SCs and STs, who constitute 24.1 per cent of the total population in the State, should have been ₹42,000 crore in the Budget, which had a total size of ₹ 2.62 lakh crore. But, the BJP government allocated only ₹28,000 crore, leading to several welfare schemes for Dalits being stalled.

Further, he alleged that the State government diverted ₹7,800 crore out of the ₹28,000 crore as “deemed expenditure” for other projects. Effectively, the allocation for Dalits in the State was only around ₹20,000 crore when it should have been ₹42,000 crore, he said.

He also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had stopped scholarship for Dalit students in a total of 14 States. This had affected a total of 60 lakh Dalit children.

Mr. Parameshwara claimed that the BJP government in the State too had stopped the scholarship for Dalits, but was extending the facility to other communities.

The BJP, he alleged, was perpetuating casteism in the rural parts of the State, by encouraging Dalits to stay in separate colonies, away from the rest of the population. The Dalits should be given an opportunity to stay with the others, he said.

The convention will help create an awareness among the Dalits that it will be in their interest to extend support to the Congress in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka as the party had stood by the community through several welfare schemes, he added.

A host of senior Congress leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretaries K.C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah will attend the convention.

During the press conference, a host of Dalit leaders from the Congress party including former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa were also present.