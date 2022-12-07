Congress to hold convention of SCs, STs in Chitradurga on Jan. 8

December 07, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To counter the BJP government’s decision to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in an election year, the Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced an unity convention of these communities in Chitradurga on January 8, 2023, in an attempt to mobilise the SC/ST communities.

The convention will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and one of the members of the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s family.

Along with party’s leaders, former KPCC president and MLA G. Parameshwara addressed a press conference and said the convention aimed at galvanising Dalit party workers and leaders and to reassure them that the Congress was with them. The leaders have not ruled out demanding that a Dalit be made the Chief Minister if the party is voted to power.

Dalit leaders K.H. Muniyappa, H.C. Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and V.S. Ugrappa attended the meet. The party wants to turn the convention titled “Aikyate Samavesha” (unity convention) as a show of strength for its organisation and show of unity among its Dalit leaders. Dalit leaders in the Congress are concerned as factions backing KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah are projecting their own leaders as the next chief ministerial face of the party.

On projecting a Dalit leader as the CM, Mr. Parameshwara said: “we are a national party and we will certainly place our demand before the high command at an appropriate time”.

He said the saffron party was falsely claiming credit for enhancing the SC/ST reservation quota.

Mr. Parameshwara asked the Dalit leaders not to succumb to gimmicks of the BJP and said it was the Congress government led by Mr. Siddaramaiah that had enacted a law mandating an allocation of 24.1% of the total Budget for welfare of the SCs/STs.

