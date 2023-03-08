ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to give ticket to only one MLC to contest Assembly polls

March 08, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Except for U.B. Venkatesh, MLC, the Congress has decided against giving the ticket to any other member of the Upper House of the State legislature to contest the Assembly elections.

Mr. Venkatesh, a loyalist of AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, will be given the ticket to contest from the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, sources in the party said. Half a dozen MLCs had submitted applications to the KPCC seeking ticket to contest the Assembly elections. Party leaders have prepared a list of candidates in 120 constituencies and it would be submitted to the Central election committee of the party. The first list of 120 candidates is expected to be announced by March 20, according to sources.

