Congress to flag fund release issue during session

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held here on Monday has decided to raise issues related to discrimination in the release of funds to party legislators, alleged bitcoin scam and the State contractors’ association charge of 40% commission in clearance of files in the PWD and other departments, during the ongoing legislature session.

While constituencies of the BJP legislators received ₹50 crore and more, no funds had been released to Congress legislators’ constituencies. The Government often cited shortage of revenue owing to the pandemic for release of funds to Congress MLAs and MLCs, the legislators complained at the meeting.

The party has decided to flag issues related to inadequate release funds for the Kalyana Karnataka region, irrigation projects, and social welfare programmes, sources in the party said. The Congress leaders termed the Governor’s address to members of both Houses of the legislature as a “bundle of lies” and alleged that the State Government claimed credit for the Central schemes.