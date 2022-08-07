Congress to distribute national flags for free

CM urged to announce 50% discount for those travelling in Metro on August 15

As the State gears up to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Congress on Sunday said that it was distributing flags for free for those who have registered for its programmes on August 15.

“BJP friends have fixed ₹25 for a flag in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. They could have given them for free. We are distributing 1.5 lakh national flags, caps and t-shirts for free,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons here on Sunday.

Stating that about 29,000 people have registered for the Congress’ programme to celebrate the 75 th year of Independence, Mr. Shivakumar said that a freedom walk holding national flags from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Freedom Park will be held in morning and a non-political cultural programme will be held in the evening, in which members of various associations, artists and students among others will take part.

While requesting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to announce a 50% discount for those travelling in Metro on August 15, he said: “It would be better for those coming for our programme to use railway and metro services to reduce vehicle traffic.”

Mr. Shivakumar said: “This is a national festival and we have to celebrate it with pomp. We will not get another opportunity. Some have come forward to create tableaus too.”

When asked who from the AICC would be attending the celebrations, he said: “This programme has been conceived by AICC and I cannot tell now who from there will come. There are programmes in other States and they will decide who will come here.”