Congress to come out with region-specific plan of action in Karnataka

April 06, 2022 12:50 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar says whenever Congress came to power, the party tried to empower every section of society

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said the Congress will come out with region-specific manifestos and plan of action ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“The Congress would come out with a plan of action for Bengaluru city and its development. Similarly, we will have separate plan of action for Malnad and coastal, Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and dry land. We will focus on development of all areas,” he told mediapersons in Hassan on April 6.

Whenever Congress came to power, the party tried to empower every section of society. “We had programmes for children, social backward and every section,” he said.

During his travel across Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said he understood that people were fed up with the BJP government. :The government has no intention of improving the life of common people and is engaged in dividing them by raking up emotional issues every day. They said they would double the farm income. But, their actions are making farmers lose more money. Now, with the trade restrictions being imposed on minorities, farmers would lose income,” he said.

After the issue of halal meat was raised, people in the poultry business suffered a loss. Similarly, those rearing sheep and goat lost business. “Their agenda to to divide people to win votes, and they end up punishing poor farmers,” he said.

KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan, DCC president Javagal Manjunath and other leaders were present.