Congress to come out with “BJP’s Nija Kanasugalu” soon

January 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party, which was part of the large demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday against depiction of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in poor light, is planning to come out with booklet on “BJP’s Nija Kanasugalu” soon.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the party will release the 12-page booklet “BJP’s Nija Kanasugalu” in Mysuru next week to unveil the “true face” of the saffron party.

“We will expose the true face of the BJP, which has caused enough damage to the social fabric of the State by its divisive agenda, through the book”, he said while questioning the BJP’s contribution to the uplift of Dalits and minorities.

The booklet will also detail the other failures of the BJP government including the debt burden of the State that had mounted under its watch.

The Congress party’s announcement comes in the wake of not only its protest against the portrayal of Congress leaders including Mr .Siddaramaiah and KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar in an allegedly derogatory manner in a recent drama at Rangayana, but also the release of a controversial books on Mr. Siddaramaiah and Tipu Sultan titled “Siddu Nija Kanasugalu” and “Tipu Nija Kanasugalgu” respectively.

A play was also staged in Rangayana based on the book “Tipu Nija Kanasugalu”, drawing criticism from sections of the society.