Congress to check electoral roll deletions in all 224 constituencies in Karnataka

November 20, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The row over alleged voter data theft and deletion of names from the voters’ list in Bengaluru may assume wider proportions as the Congress has asked its booth-level agents across all 224 Assembly constituencies in the State to scrutinise the deleted names from Monday.

Sources said that the agents have been asked to coordinate with booth-level officers. “The exercise will start on Monday itself. If it is found that names of the persons have been deleted, measures will be taken to get their names back on the electoral rolls ahead of the elections,” sources said., adding that the party believes that the names of its supporters have been deleted the most, and that too in constituencies where it is stronger.

“The names of those added to the electoral list will also be checked. Instructions have been given to report the findings to the KPCC at thee earliest.”

The decision was taken on Sunday at a meeting of senior leaders including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in the light of the scandal revolving around the NGO Chilume, which is accused of stealing the voters’ data.

“The exercise to find out the details of the deleted persons will be done across all constituencies though the NGO has indulged in election fraud around Bengaluru,” sources said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarawamy in Kolar has urged the Election Commission to take action against those responsible. “The accusations that the names of those opposed to the BJP have been deleted are serious.”

He wondered how the truth could come out if the government is involved.