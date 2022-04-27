Congress to bring out manifesto for each Assembly segment

Programme to be launched to identify the needs of people

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and M. Mallikarjun Kharge at a paty meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior leaders of the State Congress held a meeting on Wednesday and proposed to bring out manifestos for each Assembly constituency in the State to address the grievances of the public.

The meeting decided to take forward the party’s campaign against the State and Central Government policies, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told the media after the meeting.

It was decided to launch a programme at the constituency level to identify the needs of people to prepare manifestos in each Assembly segment, he said.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the strengthening of the party’s booth-level committees and party units at the block and taluk levels by involving women, youth, and leaders of farming and SC/ST communities, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Newly appointed KPCC vice-presidents and general secretaries participated. The meeting would continue on Thursday.