Congress to announce second list of candidates for Assembly elections before April 10

April 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress election committee will release the second list of candidates before April 10, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“We have announced the names of nearly half of our candidates in the first list. We will announce most of the remaining names soon,” he told journalists.

He said that there is no confusion or differences of opinion on the first list.

To a query, he admitted that there are some differences between workers over the distribution of ticket. “But they are natural in a democratic party. It is common for workers to feel that they should be the party’s official candidates or that their leaders should become MLAs. However, we will solve all differences by talking to different groups,” he said.

He denied claims by BJP leaders that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is looking for a second seat, as he is not confident of winning from Varuna constituency. “The voters of Varuna have supported Mr. Siddarmaiah for over four decades. He will win easily,” he said.

To a query, he said he has no idea about the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi quitting the BJP to join the Congress. He said that the Congress is hoping to win 12-13 seats in Belagavi that has 18 seats.

“We are picking candidates based on winnability and the extent of their contact with the people,” he said.

