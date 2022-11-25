Congress ticket aspirant Shrishailappa Bidarur dead

November 25, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former MLA for Gadag Shrishailappa Bidarur, 60, died in a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday following a massive heart attack.

Mr. Bidarur was a Congress ticket aspirant for the 2023 Assembly elections. He is learnt to have been in a meeting of similar aspirants when he had the heart attack. The former legislator was immediately taken to the hospital, but he failed to respond to treatment.

Mr. Bidarur had won the election from Ron in 1998 as a Janata Party candidate and from Gadag in 2008 as a BJP candidate.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar condoled the death of the party leader. Following the death of the leader, the meeting of the ticket aspirants was postponed to Sunday.