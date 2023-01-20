Congress throws down the gauntlet at JD(S) in Chamundeshwari constituency

January 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The political realignment in the run up to the Assembly elections in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency has given a boost to the Congress as a few prominent Janata Dal (Secular) leaders switched camps here on Friday, January 20.

The local leaders with considerable clout and support among the community is seen as a jolt to the incumbent MLA G.T. Deve Gowda who flip-flopped and flirted with the BJP before being persuaded to stay on with the JD(S).

This had triggered a rebellion within the JD(S) and manifested again today when Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, Beerihundi Basavanna, Made Gowda, former MLA Sunitha Veerappa Gowda, Hinkal Kempanayaka joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Lingadevarakoppal on the outskirts of the city.

Mr. Siddaramaiah who welcomed the community leaders expressed confidence that the Congress would romp home in the elections in the Chamundeshwari constituency. ‘’Both the BJP and the JD(S) have an internal understanding but no matter what the Congress is set to win this time,’’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah who had contested from the same constituency but was handed a defeat with a margin of 36,000 votes in the 2018 elections.

He described the JD(S) as a party without ideology and said that it always tails which has a majority and lacks conviction.

Though the former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has claimed that the JD(S) will grown beyond old Mysuru region and get a majority, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it cannot get more than 20 to 22 seats at ‘’any cost’’.

‘’I headed the JD(S) for six years and even at the peak of its popularity way back in 2004 with all mass leaders including myself, the JD(S) won 58 seats and now the party is depleted of strength and its tally cannot be more than 20 to 22’,’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

‘’He said the BJP deliberately fielded a weak candidate as a result of which the BJP supporters voted for the JD(S) underlining their internal understanding in 2018. But the Congress workers will ensure the party’s victory this time around,’’ Mr.Siddaramaiah added.

Though there are 11 aspirants for the party ticket for the coming elections from Chamundeshwari constituency, the final selection will be based on winnability alone, he said.

The new entrants who addressed the gathering said that they were ‘’taken for a ride’’ by the JD(S) and denied an opportunity for growth to placate G.T. Deve Gowda and his son Harish Gowda. The rebels who joined the Congress vowed to ensure the defeat of Deve Gowda and his son Harish Gowda and dared the JD(S) to conduct a rally as a show of strength in the constituency.

‘’They can hardly get a few followers compared to the large gathering here today,’’ said one of the rebels to the cheer of the crowd.