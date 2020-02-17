Congress threatens more protests over reservation

The Congress has threatened the Union government of launching more agitations against its effort to remove reservation.

Staging a protest here on Monday, B.V. Naik, president of the district congress committee (DCC), who led the party workers, said that BJP has a hidden agenda against reservation that was accorded to people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward communities. “If such attempts were not dropped immediately, the Congress will hold more agitations in the coming days,” he added.

The BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government has failed to convince the court on why reservation in government recruitments and promotions were needed. Therefore, the court has said that reservation was not the constitutional right in getting government jobs and promotions. This was an example to show how the BJP has been neglecting the Dalits and other backward communities, he said.