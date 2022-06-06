Congress targeting RSS to appease minorities: Kateel

June 06, 2022 20:09 IST

Congress leaders trying to snatch minority votes from JD(S): BJP State president

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the reason for Congress leaders targeting RSS is minority appeasement and that they wanted to draw minority votes from the Janata Dal(S) to the Congress.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Kateel said that the manner in which the Congress is targeting the RSS, it seem they do not require the votes of Hindus. Already, the Congress is losing ground across the country and its leaders are deserting the party. Their attempt to appease minorities by targeting the RSS will only boomerang on them, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To a query, on choosing the former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti as BJP candidate, he said that experienced parliamentarians like him are required in the Upper House and so, the party decided to field him. On the allegation that Mr. Horatti is being fielded because of lack of winnable candidates in the party, he said that earlier, on several occasions, the party fielded party workers who won the elections.

The party will win three Rajya Sabha seats comfortably and all the four seats of the Legislative Council, he added.

Elaborating on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government, he said that under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the country is being recognised at the global level. In view of its pro-people and visionary schemes, the Indian Government is being recognised as a good government across the globe, he said.

He said that the State Government has done exceedingly well both during the time of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and now Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and, despite COVID-19 crisis and floods.

“However, this has caused worries for the Congress leaders who are afraid of remaining unemployed. That is the reason why new problems are being created by the Congress. The Congress leaders are involved in various cases of violence reported in the State, including the KG Halli and DJ Halli violence,” he said.

Criticising the Congress campaign where it has decided to burn shorts, he said that the RSS is involved in building the nation. It is a service organisation. Previously, Nehru and Indira Gandhi burnt their hands by banning the RSS and this time, the Congress will itself be burnt completely, Mr. Kateel said.

On the issue of cross voting during the Rajya Sabha election, he said that they have no faith in cross voting but have faith in votes that are cast believing in the BJP.

On the occasion, he released a booklet on the achievements of the Modi Government in the last eight years in the country.

BJP office-bearers Mahesh Tenginakai, MLC Pradeep Shettar and others were present.

Mr. Kateel subsequently took part in canvassing for the party candidate and addressed teachers.