Congress takes potshots at Bommai on ‘change of CM’ rumours

A former BJP MLA had said the party high command was considering change of leadership

A day after former BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda claimed that the party’s top leadership was considering replacing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Congress in a series of tweets took jibes at the government and said that the State appears set to “see a third Chief Minister” after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru last week.

On Monday, Mr. Gowda had said, "The Chief Minister might get replaced before Independence Day. There have been talks in the party." Mr. Gowda is a former Tumakuru Rural MLA.

Taking a dig at Mr. Bommai, the Opposition Congress on Tuesday tweeted, "40% government is likely to see a third Chief Minister." In another tweet, the party said that "the puppet CM Bommai is on his way out." The Ministers' silence after Mr. Shah's visit is proof for the possible change of guard in the government, the Congress alleged.

In a series of tweets, the Congress lashed out at the BJP government for its indulgence in various scams such as recruitment of PSI, drug peddling, fake currency, and bitcoin. The Bommai government extended support to all those involved in the scams, the Congress claimed.

The Bommai-led government, which has not been able to conduct its first anniversary “Janotsva”, will soon see its end, the Congress said.

Sudhakar responds

Taking exception to the Congress’s jibes, Health Minister B. Sudhakar remarked that the party was “dreaming of a change in guard in the State.”

“The BJP government is safe and stable under the efficient leadership of Mr. Bommai,” Dr. Sudhakar remarked.

Launching a counter attack on the Congress, he said it will be known soon “who would make whom to get down from the double-door bus of the State Congress”, in a reference to the perceived one upmanship between the top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for the Chief Ministerial post.

Only Congress had the precedence of changing the Chief Minister on the basis of chits sent by their Delhi bosses, he remarked.

Dr. Sudhakar said during the Congress regime, the term CM had become synonymous with “Chit Minister” as they were being changed on the basis of “chits sent by Delhi bosses.”