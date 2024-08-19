Congress takes out protest march in Kalaburagi

Members of the Kalaburagi district Congress unit and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday took out a protest march here on Monday demanding the immediate withdrawal of permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for investigation against the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA irregularities.

The protestors, including party MLAs, MLCs, City Corporation councillors, members of the youth wing and women’s wing, joined the protest march taken out from the district party office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. As the march reached the agitation venue near the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the crowd swelled.

The agitators burnt old tyres and a poster of the Governor to register their protest against the permission given against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and submitted a memorandum to the President through the district administration.

Legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, B.R. Patil, M.Y. Patil, Jagadev Guttedar, who led the agitation, accused the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders of misusing the Governor’s office to orchestrate a vendetta against Mr. Siddaramaiah who, according to them, has consistently worked for the welfare of the people.

They said that it is evident that the Governor’s decision is influenced by the BJP-led Central government’s interest.

Demands

The agitators said that the Governor’s move is unconstitutional and it threatens the very essence of democracy and urged the President to intervene and direct the Governor to withdraw the permission given for investigation against the veteran leader.

The Governor’s office should remain apolitical and true to its Constitutional mandate and safeguard the democratic principles, they said and warned that they will intensify their agitation if the Governor fails to immediately withdraw his permission for investigation against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

