GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress takes out protest march in Kalaburagi

Members of the district unit and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participate in it

Published - August 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders and party workers staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Congress leaders and party workers staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the Kalaburagi district Congress unit and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday took out a protest march here on Monday demanding the immediate withdrawal of permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for investigation against the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA irregularities.

The protestors, including party MLAs, MLCs, City Corporation councillors, members of the youth wing and women’s wing, joined the protest march taken out from the district party office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. As the march reached the agitation venue near the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the crowd swelled.

The agitators burnt old tyres and a poster of the Governor to register their protest against the permission given against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and submitted a memorandum to the President through the district administration.

Legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Kaneez Fatima, B.R. Patil, M.Y. Patil, Jagadev Guttedar, who led the agitation, accused the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders of misusing the Governor’s office to orchestrate a vendetta against Mr. Siddaramaiah who, according to them, has consistently worked for the welfare of the people.

They said that it is evident that the Governor’s decision is influenced by the BJP-led Central government’s interest.

Demands

The agitators said that the Governor’s move is unconstitutional and it threatens the very essence of democracy and urged the President to intervene and direct the Governor to withdraw the permission given for investigation against the veteran leader.

The Governor’s office should remain apolitical and true to its Constitutional mandate and safeguard the democratic principles, they said and warned that they will intensify their agitation if the Governor fails to immediately withdraw his permission for investigation against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.