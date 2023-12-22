GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress takes out protest march in Kalaburagi

December 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a nation-wide protest by Congress leaders against the suspension of MPs during the winter session, members of the Kalaburagi District Congress Committee took out a protest march here on Friday.

The members of the District Congress Committee, Youth Congress Committee and party workers took out the protest march from the Congress Committee office to the Town Hall.

District president of the Congress Committee Jagdev Guttedar accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of silencing people’s representatives by suspending them from the winter session.

By suspending MPs, the Union government has insulted crores of people who voted for them, he said. The Modi-led BJP government is hell-bent on ending democracy and enforcing dictatorship in the country, the agitators said and added that the Central government has passed crucial laws in Parliament after suspending Opposition MPs.

The Congress workers also sought statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about the security breach in Parliament.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.