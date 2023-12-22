Congress takes out protest march in Kalaburagi

December 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of a nation-wide protest by Congress leaders against the suspension of MPs during the winter session, members of the Kalaburagi District Congress Committee took out a protest march here on Friday.

The members of the District Congress Committee, Youth Congress Committee and party workers took out the protest march from the Congress Committee office to the Town Hall.

District president of the Congress Committee Jagdev Guttedar accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of silencing people’s representatives by suspending them from the winter session.

By suspending MPs, the Union government has insulted crores of people who voted for them, he said. The Modi-led BJP government is hell-bent on ending democracy and enforcing dictatorship in the country, the agitators said and added that the Central government has passed crucial laws in Parliament after suspending Opposition MPs.

The Congress workers also sought statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about the security breach in Parliament.