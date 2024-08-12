GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress takes out protest march in Dharwad

It says that the Governor’s office is being misused to destabilise its govt. in the State

Published - August 12, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which lost the 2023 Assembly elections badly, is trying to destabilise a democratically-elected government by misusing the office of the Governor, members of the Congress took out a protest march in Dharwad on Monday.

Led by party leader Deepak Chinchore, the workers marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad and then staged a demonstration outside the office.

Taking part in the agitation, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konraddi said that the Governor being a Constitutional head should not work for any political party. However, yielding to pressure by BJP leaders in the State, the Governor has issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Minister, he added.

The Governor should withdraw the notice immediately and allow the government to function smoothly in the State, he said and added that the 134 MLAS in the government will not allow the BJP ploy to succeed.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Chinchore said that unable to digest the popularity of Siddaramaiah, a leader from the backward class, the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) leaders are making attempts to tarnish his image, in which, they will not succeed.

Another speaker Nagaraj Gurikar termed it a conspiracy hatched against leaders of backward communities and recalled earlier instances of attempts against the former Chief Ministers D. Devaraj Urs, S. Bangarappa, M. Veerappa Moily and N. Dharam Singh.

The Congress will intensify its protests if the BJP continues its attempt to defame the Chief Minister and destabilise the government, he said.

The former MP I.G. Sanadi said that as Siddaramaiah has emerged as a tall leader particularly, after effective implementation of the guarantee schemes, the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) are making false charges against him.

Congress leaders Ismail Tamatgar, Robert Daddapuri, Altaf Hullur, Anilkumar Patil, Swati Malagi and others were present.

