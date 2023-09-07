ADVERTISEMENT

Congress takes out padayatra in Yadgir

September 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress workers took out a padayatra from the office of the District Congress Committee to Gandhi Chowk here on Thursday.

Yadgir MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, who led the procession, said that Bharat Jodo Yatra had registered immense success under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi wherein several lakh people, including party workers, leaders and volunteers, participated in the rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir against the misrule of the BJP-led Union government.

Mr. Gandhi had interacted with several thousands of people en route his yatra and understood the problems of the people across the nation. The yatra, which was meant to go near a common man, brought a big success to the party and sent a strong message against the bad governance by uniting the people,” Mr. Tunnur said.

In memory of the yatra, the Congress took out the padayatra on Thursday to show solidarity with the people. “Congressmen are with the common people and we always protect their interests. The party will come to power at the Centre after the parliamentary elections to serve the people with its visionary administration,” another leader who took part in the padayatra said.

Marigowda Patil Hulkal, Basareddy Malipatil Anapur, Samson Malikeri, Raghavendra Manasagal and others were present.

