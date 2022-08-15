Congress takes out mega Freedom March in a show of strength

A host of senior party leaders participate

Congress workers take part in the ‘Freedom March’ led by party leader D.K. Shivakumar from Sangolli Rayanna statue to National College in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Karnataka Congress on Monday took out a mega ‘Freedom March’ in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of Independence with nearly a lakh people participating from various districts of the State.

The march, which was led by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, saw the participation of senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, MP D.K. Suresh, former State unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLAs, MLCs, and office-bearers of districts unit.

The approximately seven-km-long march, which commenced from Sangolli Rayanna’s statue near the Bengaluru City Railway Station, passed through major routes including Anand Rao Circle, Freedom Park, Corporation, Town Hall, Minerva Circle, V.V. Puram, and culminated in a public meeting at the National College ground at Basavanagudi in almost four hours.

Leaders wearing t-shirts and caps held national flags and shouted patriotic slogans. National flags were placed all across the way to the National College ground, where a cultural programme was organised.

The party organised the march to create public awareness about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, Mr. Shivakumar told media persons. The event is seen as a show of strength by the Congress ahead of State Assembly elections scheduled next year.

“We feel proud while hoisting our national flag. The Congress party leaders and our forefathers Dadabhai Navarojii, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Subhash Chandra Bose fought for an egalitarian India. These freedom fighters would have never appreciated the divisions being created today in the name of religion,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He alleged that the BJP was targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family as the saffron party had no history of participation in the freedom struggle and they were jealous of Congress and Gandhi family because of their legacy.

The city roads were choked for some time during the march. The police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that law and order was maintained.

While organising the event, the Congress had bought 30,000 bulk metro tickets to provide free transport to the participants. Earlier this year, Mr. Shivakumar and his brother Mr. Suresh had organised a march to urge the State government for construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shivakumar hoisted the tricolour at the party office and called upon people to work towards maintaining unity and integrity of the country by following the Constitution and ideals of freedom fighters. Mr. Siddaramaiah and senior leaders participated in the function.