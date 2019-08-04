Congress takes a dig at Chief Minister, Governor over delay in Cabinet expansion

Taking a dig at both Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyruappa for the delay in the expansion of the State Cabinet, Congress leader Siddaramaiah (in picture) on Saturday alleged that the administrative machinery had come to a standstill and people in different regions affected by drought and floods had no Ministers to approach to.

After the collapse of the coalition government on July 23, Mr. Yediyurappa assumed charge as Chief Minister on July 26 and proved majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29. Over a week later, he still remains the lone man in the Cabinet.

The former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader wanted to know if the Governor, who had sent “communication after communication” to the Congress–JD(S) coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy asking it to prove majority, was not aware of the plight of the people under the one-man Cabinet in the State where different regions were reeling under drought and floods.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who posted three tweets, asked why Mr. Yediyurappa, who showed urgency in taking oath as Chief Minister, was not showing similar urgency in expanding the Cabinet. Mr. Siddaramaiah said there were no Ministers for key departments such as Revenue, Agriculture, and Rural Development, which had to deal with drought and floods and provide relief measures.

“Is the government’s priority expansion of the Cabinet or transfer of officials?” the former Chief Minister asked, ridiculing the spate of transfers that the BJP government has effected after taking over. The government transferred Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, within 47 days of his appointment, and brought in Bhaskar Rao in his place on Friday. The government also effected several other changes in the civil service administration, he said.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao also questioned the delay in Cabinet expansion and said the administration in the State was yet to take off.

“It has been eight days since Mr. Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, but the Council of Ministers has not been constituted yet, and the possibilities of it happening look bleak in the near future,” Mr. Rao tweeted.

On Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would discuss the issue with BJP central leadership during his visit to Delhi next week.