Congress supporters display their anger against MUDA chairman

Published - September 27, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of Congress supporters turned up at Mysuru airport to express their solidarity with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his arrival in Mysuru on Friday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda faced the wrath of irate Congress workers at Mysuru airport on Friday.

A large number of Congress supporters turned up at the airport on Friday to express their solidarity with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing charges of irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA.

When Mr. Marigowda reached the airport to greet Mr. Siddaramaiah, a section of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s supporters turned irate and gheraoed the MUDA Chairman, shouting slogans against him. The Congress supporters blamed Mr Marigowda for the Chief Minister’s predicament in the alleged MUDA scam.

Mr. Marigowda was escorted out of the airport by the police amid slogan shouting by the angry Congress supporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress supporters, who had turned up at the airport, held placards to display their solidarity with Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah, we are with you”, read the placards and the slogans on the vehicles of the Chief Minister’s supporters.

The supporters, who had turned up at the airport hours before Mr. Siddaramaiah’s arrival, began shouting slogans when the Chief Minister came out of the airport. The police had a tough time controlling the supporters, who were chanting gutsy slogans in support of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

