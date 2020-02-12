Karnataka

Congress suffering from mental and electoral bankruptcy, says BJP

Ridiculing Congress leaders for expressing happiness over the victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary N. Ravi Kumar on Wednesday described the Congress as a party suffering from “mental and electoral bankruptcy.”

Addressing a press conference here, he said that it was a shame on the part of the Congress to gloat over the victory of AAP when its own 67 candidates have lost deposit in the elections.

He said the BJP had increased its vote percentage from 29 in 2013 to 32 in 2015 and 38 in 2020 whereas the Congress vote share has depleted drastically from 9.7% in 2015 to 4.29% in 2020 in the Delhi polls. “That is the pathetic state of affairs of the 130-year-old party,” he said.

