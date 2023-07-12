Congress stages silent protest in various districts

July 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI/ KALABURAGI/ YADGIR

In response to a call for a nation-wide protest over the issue of disqualification of the former MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders and members from across the districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka staged silent symbolic protests in their respective areas on Wednesday.

The Congress members and leaders in the districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad staged the silent protest stating that the Union government led by the BJP had indulged in vengeance politics and is making every possible attempt to keep him away from active politics.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, Congress members, led by party office-bearers Anilkumar Patil and Altaf Halwoor, the former MP I.G. Sanadi, leaders Deepak Chinchore, P.H. Neeralakeri, Robert Daddapuri and others staged a silent protest condemning what they termed as vengeance politics.

They said that in a systematic manner, various agencies are being used to keep him busy in other matters and stop from him raising pertinent questions against the anti-people Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Kalaburagi

Members of Kalaburagi District Congress Committee and party supporters on Wednesday observed a silent protest by covering their mouth and eyes with black ribbons to express solidarity with Mr. Gandhi who has been convicted of defamation and disqualified from Lok Sabha.

The Congress workers gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Indira Smarak Bhavan (Town Hall) in the city and holding a weighing scale said that the protest was to denounce the injustice done to Mr. Gandhi by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Before the beginning of the silent protest, DCC president Jagdev Guttedar said that the Modi-led government is trying to keep Mr. Gandhi away from Parliament. He said that the entire world has witnessed how Mr. Gandhi highlighted the failures of the BJP government and he has consistently questioned the BJP government’s pro-rich policies and exposed their deeply ingrained bias towards a select group of big industrialists.

In Yadgir

The Congress workers staged a silent dharna at the Gandhi Circle in Yadgir against the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi from Parliament. The protestors tied black ribbon on their arms and were led by district president Basareddy Malipatil and others.

Similar silent protests were held in various Assembly segments in Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts.